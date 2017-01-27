Doctors Without Borders says it plans to return to Somalia

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1 Pause

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:34 John Calipari blames manager for fall

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

1:38 Bam Adebayo: We let this one slip away

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show