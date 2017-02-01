Trump is on the brink as U.S. warns Iran over missile tests

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood Pause

1:04 Sights and sounds from the Leeds Theater renovation

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding

1:28 Malik Monk: We had laser focus

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:29 Isaiah Briscoe: Next man up without Fox

2:33 John Calipari: I don't know how we won

0:46 Brent Musburger presented with UK jersey