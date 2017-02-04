World

February 4, 2017 1:51 AM

UN removed the name of a former warlord form its blacklist

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The United Nations has removed the name of a former Afghan warlord from its Islamic State group and al-Qaida sanctions list.

According to a statement posted Friday by the Security Council, a U.N. committee removed Gilbuddin Hekmatyar's name from the sanctions list.

The statement said Hekmatyar, leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, would no longer have his assets frozen, be subject to a travel ban or an arms embargo.

The Security Council provided details on Hekmatyar, including his date of birth and the date he was included on the list.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos