Nepal commission probing conflict abuses seeks extension

A commission investigating deaths and abuses during a decade-long communist insurgency in Nepal is seeking an extension because it says it has not completed the task of giving justice to thousands of victims and their families.
Madhavi Bhatta of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said Monday that the commission has requested one more year to work on the 58,052 complaints and claims it has received.
More than 17,000 people are believed to have been killed in fighting between communist rebels and government troops during the conflict that ended in 2006 with a U.N.-brokered peace deal. It took years for the government to set up the commission, whose tenure expires this week.
The government will likely decide on the extension at a Cabinet meeting later this week.
