Turkey detains 4 IS suspects planning 'sensational' attack

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama Pause

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK