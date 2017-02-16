World

February 16, 2017 8:18 AM

4 climbers die on Italian-Swiss border after ice wall cracks

The Associated Press
ROME

Alpine emergency crews say four mountain climbers have been killed after a slab of ice detached from a mountainside near Italy's northern border with Switzerland.

A fifth climber survived the incident Thursday in Gressony-Saint-Jean, in the Val d'Aosta region.

The head of the Val d'Aosta Alpine rescue service, Adriano Favre, told RAI state television the climbers were likely experienced given the peak was a difficult one to climb. He suggested a sudden rise in temperatures on Wednesday might have caused the chunk of ice to melt enough for it to detach.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos