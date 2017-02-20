5 killed amid student protests, Guinea's government says

At least five people have died after police in Guinea clamped down on hundreds of students armed with stones and sticks while demonstrating against teacher strikes that have kept them out of class for weeks.
Guinea's government condemned the events leading to the deaths on Monday, calling the demonstrations illegal. It called for restraint and said it would prosecute those involved in violence.
A hospital worker says the dead were shot at close range by riot police and gendarmerie. The staffer spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation and because he was not permitted to speak to the media.
Police and hospital workers confirmed that at least 30 people were, including members of the security forces. The government says at least 12 demonstrators were arrested.
