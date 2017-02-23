‘It’s better to be an atheist’ that a hypocritical Catholic, Pope Francis says

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire Pause

2:09 Oscar statues were once painted plaster and other little known Academy Award facts

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

0:38 Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station