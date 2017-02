‘I am an immigrant’: A chef being sued by Trump rips off his coat on stage

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

0:51 Bam Adebayo: Better diet has led to better rebounding

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down

1:25 Inside the art-filled UK Gatton College of Business

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator