Bahrain parliament approves military trials for civilians

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16 Pause

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday