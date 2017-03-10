Why Pope Francis now thinks married men can be priests but women still can’t

2:14 Franklin County escapes Pause

1:23 John Calipari knows Georgia will be a tough game

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:41 John Calipari: Defending J.J. Frazier isn't easy

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017