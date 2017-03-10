He was being interviewed on live TV when his kids crashed in.

It was an interview on the serious topic of the impeachment of the South Korean president. But the interview took a silly turn pretty quickly.
Robert Kelly was doing a Skype interview with the BBC in his home office in South Korea Friday morning, which he announced on his Twitter page.
I will be on @BBCNewsMedia / @BBCWorld in 10 minutes to talk about the Korean impeachment.— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017
Then a toddler ambled in, standing next to her father as he tried to gently push her out of the shot. He attempted to continue the interview without interruption, and then a baby bounded into the office on a walker.
In a scene fit for slapstick comedy, a woman then comes bounding in, trying to stay close to the ground and quickly grab both children.
“My apologies,” Kelly says, trying to stifle laughter.
The woman, who some have assumed is the mother, eventually succeeds in getting the children out of the room and leans back in to shut the door, at which point Kelly continues the interview as normal.
The video quickly gained a lot of attention, going viral on Reddit and Twitter.
@David_Waddell What would that mean, please? Re-broadcasting it on BBC TV, or just here on Twitter? Is this kinda thing that goes 'viral' and gets weird?— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017
Most people expressed love at the hilarity of family life crashing in on a serious interview.
@juliamacfarlane I'm actually crying laughing at this Absolutely hilarious.— Laura Maciver (@BBCLauraMac) March 10, 2017
@juliamacfarlane It’s the mum scrambling on the floor at the end that is priceless— James Osborne (@jabosborne) March 10, 2017
Note: This story originally identified the woman in the video as the mother. That has not been confirmed. We have reached out to Kelly for comment and confirmation.
