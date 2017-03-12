Spanish police investigate suspected human trafficking route

1:35 Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals Pause

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2

1:11 Isaiah Briscoe: We made winning plays

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

1:29 De'Aaron Fox thought big shot was a three-pointer

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:15 Mercer County Coach Chris Souder discusses the Titans' push for a state title

0:58 No one guards De'Aaron Fox like Dominique Hawkins

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students