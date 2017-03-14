World

March 14, 2017 7:14 AM

German authorities ban Islamic extremist group

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Authorities in northern Germany have banned an organization that they say was a "hot spot" for Islamic extremists and searched a mosque that the group runs.

The state interior ministry in Lower Saxony on Tuesday announced a ban on the "German-speaking Islam Group Hildesheim," known by its German acronym DIK.

The group, based in the city of Hildesheim, was long known as a center for ultraconservative Muslims known as Salafists, and the mosque had been raided last year. Apartments also were searched Tuesday.

News agency dpa quoted Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as saying: "With the ban on the group, a hot spot of the radical Salafist scene in Germany has been dismantled."

Authorities suspect that Muslims were radicalized in the organization and motivated to take part in jihad.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos