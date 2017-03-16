The Latest: German leaders welcome Rutte's Dutch victory

1:52 Scott County opens with rout Pause

0:17 Sweet Sixteen: Damon Tobler's vicious slam

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

0:45 Tip jar theft video

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:53 On UK wanting to win SEC