The flamingo survived floods, zoos, fatherhood. But not 3 boys who stoned him.

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin' Pause

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen