Pentagon denies airstrike hit mosque in Syria, says target was al Qaida militants

The U.S. military killed dozens of al Qaida militants in a strike in northern Syria, the Pentagon said on Friday, but it denied local reports that a mosque was struck and that dozens of civilians had been killed.
“We are not aware of any credible assessment of civilian casualties,” said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.
The Britain-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the strike hit a mosque that was crowded for evening prayers, killing at least 42 people, mostly civilians.
“The mosque is still standing and relatively unscathed,” Davis countered on Friday.
Pentagon just released this photo of #Syria strike: "We deliberately did not target the mosque at the left edge of the photo." pic.twitter.com/UmOdXDz5Gn— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 17, 2017
The Pentagon released a black-and-white photo to reporters on Friday showing the site in Jinah after the strike on the night of March 16. It shows a small mosque still standing, seemingly undamaged, while the targeted building lies in rubble. The military says it targeted the place where al Qaida senior leaders were meeting, and “deliberately did not target the mosque” across the street.
“We had tracked this building for some time. We know it was being used by al Qaida,” Davis said.
The area “was extensively surveilled prior to the strike in order to minimize civilian casualties...we are still assessing the results of the strike, but believe that dozens of core al Qaida terrorists were killed,” he said.
Video footage from the scene showed rescue workers in white helmets digging people out of the rubble on Thursday night under spotlights.
The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has killed 220 civilians since operations began in 2014, according to the latest Pentagon estimate released earlier this month. Monitoring groups say the number is much higher. Airwars, an independent, Britain-based group, says at least 2,462 civilians have been killed in these strikes.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says more than 320,000 people have died in six years of conflict in Syria, which began in March 2011 with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.
