U.K. Parliament locked down after police officer stabbed, suspect shot

The House of Commons, one of the houses of the United Kingdom’s parliament, suspended its sitting Wednesday afternoon after a “firearms incident” in the area led to a police officer being stabbed, several pedestrians being struck by a car and a suspect shot by police, news reports said.
Metropolitan police wrote on Twitter that they were treating the attack as a “terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”
The Guardian reported that the House of Commons was in the middle of a session when a man armed with a knife ran through the gates into the front yard of the complex. A police officer was stabbed before police shot the suspected attacker around 2:40 p.m., according to David Lidington, the House of Commons leader.
A car also struck several pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing, near the Palace of Westminster where the House of Commons meets, according to a presenter for the BBC.
Now no question: there have been multiple injuries -- people mowed down -- on Westminster Bridge. Policeman stabbed.— Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 22, 2017
Lidington addressed members of Parliament, who are being kept in the chamber on lockdown until further notice. According to the Press Association, two people lying on the ground were being given CPR after the incident as a helicopter landed in Parliament Square equipped with medical services.
Helicopter landing on Parliament Square with emergency services. pic.twitter.com/g3LqOwp6bR— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 22, 2017
The Westminster underground station was also shuttered in response to the incident and buses were being diverted from the area, Transport for London told the BBC.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
