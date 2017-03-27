Red Bull heir enjoys jet-set life 4 years after hit-and-run

An heir to the Red Bull energy-drink empire is accused of killing a Thai police officer in a hit-and-run nearly five years ago, yet he still has not appeared to face charges.
Statutes of limitations on key charges in the case against Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya run out this year. It's been widely assumed that he's hiding, possibly abroad, or living quietly in Bangkok. But The Associated Press has found he was back to enjoying a jet-set life within weeks of the accident.
Critics say the inertia in Vorayuth's case is just another example of longstanding privilege for the wealthy class in Thailand, a politically tumultuous country that has struggled with rule of law for decades.
Meanwhile, Vorayuth has been summoned again. He's due at the prosecutors' office Thursday.
