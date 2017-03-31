UN chief: More funding needed for Iraq programs

The United Nations chief is calling for more funding for U.N. programs in Iraq, saying international solidarity is needed with the people of Mosul.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited a camp for displaced persons about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Mosul on Friday. He says: "These people have suffered enormously and they go on suffering."
Guterres said U.N. programs were funded at only 8 percent in Iraq this year.
An estimated 215,000 people are currently displaced as a result of the ongoing military operations to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group, according to the U.N.
Comments