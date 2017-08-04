World

Report: Egyptian policeman, civilian die in drive-by attack

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 3:49 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's state-run news agency says a policeman and a civilian have been killed in a drive-by shooting attack.

MENA says two gunmen opened fire from a car in the town of Asna, just south of the ancient city of Luxor, the previous evening.

Friday's report cited an Interior Ministry statement as saying the gunmen targeted a police checkpoint and that three other civilians were wounded. The statement says the police tried to chase down the attackers and arrested one of them while the other managed to flee.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has been fighting militants for the past few years, mainly in the volatile Sinai Peninsula but the insurgency has expanded and grown deadlier after the emergence of an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

