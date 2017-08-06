Myanmar says no crimes against humanity in Rakhine violence

Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe, chairman of Maungdaw Investigation Commission, talks to journalists during a press conference of their final report on Rakhine state investigation at a government guest house Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar government's inquiry into violence in northern Rakhine state last year that forced tens of thousands of Muslim Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh and led to U.N. accusations of crimes against humanity by the army has concluded that no such crimes happened. Thein Zaw AP Photo