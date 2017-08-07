FILE- In this May 23, 2016 file photo, An opposition protester wearing a T-shirt of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rock, as he and others tried to gather outside the offices of the electoral commission before being tear-gassed away by police, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Odinga, the opposition leader who wants to be Kenya’s next president, says he’ll fight corruption and ethnic divisions. Yet he is also an enigmatic figure who was allegedly involved in an Aug. 1, 1982 coup attempt that exacerbated tensions in a country whose democracy remains vulnerable to ethnic feuding.
FILE- In this May 23, 2016 file photo, An opposition protester wearing a T-shirt of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rock, as he and others tried to gather outside the offices of the electoral commission before being tear-gassed away by police, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Odinga, the opposition leader who wants to be Kenya’s next president, says he’ll fight corruption and ethnic divisions. Yet he is also an enigmatic figure who was allegedly involved in an Aug. 1, 1982 coup attempt that exacerbated tensions in a country whose democracy remains vulnerable to ethnic feuding. Ben Curtis, file AP Photo
FILE- In this May 23, 2016 file photo, An opposition protester wearing a T-shirt of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rock, as he and others tried to gather outside the offices of the electoral commission before being tear-gassed away by police, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Odinga, the opposition leader who wants to be Kenya’s next president, says he’ll fight corruption and ethnic divisions. Yet he is also an enigmatic figure who was allegedly involved in an Aug. 1, 1982 coup attempt that exacerbated tensions in a country whose democracy remains vulnerable to ethnic feuding. Ben Curtis, file AP Photo

World

35 years later, Kenya's Odinga is enigmatic on coup attempt

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 6:09 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader currently running to be the country's next president, says he'll fight corruption and ethnic divisions. Yet he is also an enigmatic figure who was allegedly involved in a 1982 coup attempt that exacerbated tensions in a country whose democracy remains vulnerable to ethnic feuding.

The fact that Odinga, in a tight race with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of Tuesday's vote, has stayed at the forefront of Kenyan politics despite his association with the botched uprising testifies partly to the loyalty of his Luo ethnic group.

Odinga, 72, has seemed ambivalent about his purported role in the revolt, a sensitive subject in Kenya 35 years later. People are concerned that the current election might turn violent, echoing deadly unrest that erupted after the 2007 election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video