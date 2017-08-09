Kenyan opposition leader Odinga alleges fraud

Kenyan Opposition leader Raila Odinga, second left, casts his vote in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug.8, 2017. Kenyans on Tuesday voted in an election that pits President Uhuru Kenyatta against challenger Raila Odinga in an East African economic hub known for its relative, long-term stability as well as the ethnic allegiances that shadow its democracy. Brian Inganga AP Photo