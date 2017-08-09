Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Japanese soldiers use rubber rafts as part of an amphibious drill during joint military exercises between the U.S., Japan, France and the United Kingdom, on Naval Base Guam. North Korea says it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there. The army said in a statement distributed Wednesday, Aug. 9 by the state-run news agency that it is studying a plan to create an "enveloping fire" in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base. The statement says the move is in response to a recent U.S. ICBM test. Haven Daley, File AP Photo