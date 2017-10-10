Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, escorted by police as she leaves after the court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. A chemist says the North Korean leader's brother had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after being attacked at a Malaysian airport. The chemist, testifying at the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, also said the fatal poison could not have been a two-part concoction but acknowledged VX or part of it may have been smuggled into the country.
Video in Malaysian court shows practice before Kim attack

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 11:37 PM

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

The Vietnamese suspect in the assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was seen on airport security video presented in court Wednesday smearing something on a person's face two days before Kim Jong Nam was killed in that manner.

The footage showed Doan Thi Huong running toward a person from behind and wiping his face, then clasping her hands and slightly bowing before moving away.

Describing other security videos the day of the murder, police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Huong was more "aggressive" when she approached Kim Jong Nam compared to the practice incident.

Wan Azirul, the chief police investigator, said Huong arrived at the Kuala Lumpur airport two hours before the attack and bought a taxi voucher.

The attack on Kim took place about 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the airport's departure hall. After smearing Kim's face, Huong hurried away from Kim and "her hand gestures showed she was uncomfortable," wan Azirul said. She walked swiftly to a restroom one floor below, keeping her hands partially raised and her palms away from her body as if to avoid contact.

Prosecutors said previously they would present evidence the two murder suspects knew they were handling poison when they killed Kim. Their defense lawyers have said the women were duped by suspected North Korean agents into believing they were playing a harmless prank for a TV show.

"She seemed to be anxious. From my observation, Doan has been informed and knew what needed to be done. Even though she seemed to be in panic, she knew what to do," wan Azirul told the court.

Huong was in the restroom for just over a minute, and the police investigator testified she was more relaxed and her hands were in normal position after she left the restroom. She then headed to the taxi queue and was joined by the second suspect, Siti Aisyah from Indonesia, shortly afterward.

Other witnesses have testified that VX nerve agent was detected on Kim's face and on the suspects' clothing and on Huong's fingernails clippings. Witnesses also testified that washing hands could remove the oily substance.

Huong and Aisyah have pleaded not guilty to murder charges that carry a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted.

