The Latest: Cyprus rejects Catalan independence bid

The Latest on the crisis over Catalonia's independence bid (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Cyprus has rejected a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia's leader, saying it violates Spain's constitution.
The ethnically divided island nation said Wednesday that it fully backs Spain's territorial integrity and sovereignty and pledged solidarity with the country and its people.
Cyprus said the best way to resolve the crisis is through peaceful dialogue in line with the Spanish constitution.
Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he would proceed with secession from Spain but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.
Cyprus faces its own problem with breakaway Turkish Cypriots who declared independence in 1983, nine years after the island was split when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.
Only Turkey recognizes the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.
___
10:25 a.m.
Catalonia's government spokesman says that if the Spanish government decides to intervene over the region's autonomous powers, it will be seen that there is no willingness to talk and Catalonia will be obliged to press ahead with its commitment to independence.
Jordi Turull told Catalunya Radio that Wednesday's events would show if the possibility of dialogue exists for the Spanish government, and "the international community will see."
He said the Catalan government has not changed its plans but wants to talk.
Catalan government leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he would proceed with the secession but would suspend it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.
But the Spanish government, which is meeting Wednesday to discuss its response, said the declaration was inadmissible.
One of Spain's options could be to apply Article 155 of the Constitution, which allows the central government to take some or total control of any of its 17 regions if they don't comply with their legal obligations
___
9:45 a.m.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be "irresponsible."
Gabriel said in a written statement Wednesday, "Europe's strength lies in its unity and the peace that was brought by the European unity."
He said that "a solution can only be successful through talks based on the rule of law and within the frame of the Spanish constitution."
Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he would proceed with secession from Spain but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.
The Spanish government is holding an urgent meeting Wednesday to discuss its next steps.
___
9:15 a.m.
The Spanish government has started an urgent meeting to discuss its next steps to halt the northeastern region of Catalonia from proceeding with a declaration of independence.
Spanish national television showed images of the ministers gathered around a tabled as the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, got underway.
Wednesday's meeting is taking place after Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said the previous day that he will proceed with the secession but is suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations in what is Spain's most serious political crisis in decades.
Rajoy is to address parliament later Wednesday.
___
8:45 a.m.
The Spanish government is to hold an urgent meeting to discuss its next steps to halt the northeastern region of Catalonia from proceeding with a declaration of independence.
Wednesday's meeting is taking place after Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said the previous day that he would proceed with the secession but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.
Spain responded by saying the declaration was inadmissible, adding that it was based on an invalid independence referendum.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is to appear before parliament later Wednesday to discuss the referendum and what he plans to do next.
