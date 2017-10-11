This president imposed a nighttime curfew — to stop people from killing ‘vampires’

Lately, there’s been talk of “blood-sucking” vampires prowling the streets of African country Malawi — but it’s much more dire than a Halloween prank.
There is no evidence that the reports are accurate, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of vigilante “vampire-hunters” from taking matters into their own hands, killing a handful of people who they believe thirst for human blood, according to The Guardian.
The vigilante killings — largely confined to two southern districts in the country — prompted Malawi President Peter Mutharika to condemn the so-called vampire hunters.
He called their actions “distressing and agonizing.”
“I am deeply concerned with the development, I don’t know who started [the rumour] here in our country but I understand that it originated from Mozambique,” he said, according to the Nyasa Times. “After sending some delegates, the rumours of vampirism and mob justice is slowly dying down.”
And now, to help push back against the killings, a nighttime curfew has been declared, according to BBC.
Vampires are largely believed to suffer in the sunlight, likely leaving the lynch mobs searching for alleged blood-suckers after sundown.
In search of those accused vampires, the vigilante killers have been creating roadblocks to stop travelers, killing some, according to Reuters.
On Monday, Malawi police said that a man with mental disabilities was killed after he was caught walking around a village at night and presumed to be a vampire feigning a mental disorder, according to the Hindustan Times.
It was the seventh death from the so-called vampire hunters since September, police said.
It is unknown how the rumor of rampant vampirism spread through Malawi, although a United Nations Department on Safety and Security (UNDSS) report and President Mutharika both said it may have started in neighboring Mozambique, according to TIME.
The United Nations is taking no chances while the origins of the frenzied lynch mobs remain unknown, with the international organization removing much of its staff from the affected regions.
“Some UN staff have relocated while others are still in the districts depending on locations of their operations,” Florence Rolle, acting UN resident coordinator, told The Guardian in an e-mail. “UNDSS is continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure all affected UN staff are back in the field as soon as possible.”
It’s not the first time fears of vampires have gripped Malawi, one of the world’s poorer countries, which receives food aid from the UN, according to the CIA.
In 2002, similar mobs stoned to death at least one man accused of working with vampires and injured three more, according to BBC, after unfounded reports of “blood-thieves” swept through the southern regions of Malawi and terrorized many.
