Czech PM candidate to face secret-police trial again

FILE - In this file picture taken Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, Czech billionaire and leader of the ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis arrives for a political debate at the village of Vsetaty, Czech Republic, Czech Republic is holding general elections from Oct. 20 to 21, 2017. Babis, a former finance minister and billionaire whose political grouping is a hot favorite to win next month’s parliamentary election has been charged by police with fraud involving EU subsidies as it was announced Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Petr David Josek, file AP Photo