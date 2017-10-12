Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne, left, speaks as Foreign Minister Julie Bishop listens during their press conference at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The foreign and defense ministers of South Korea and Australia will hold talks on Friday expected to discuss North Korea, bilateral cooperation and regional security issues.
World

Australia's foreign minister visits Korean border

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:53 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Australia's top diplomat has visited the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas and says her government hopes there will be no need for military action against North Korea over its weapons programs.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press after her visit to the Korean border village of Panmunjom on Thursday.

She said North Korean border guards took many photographs of her and other officials during their visit.

It's not unusual for North Korean soldiers to photograph high-profile visitors at Panmunjom.

Bishop said she felt it was "always a tense situation" there.

She said Australia is working with other nations to place maximum pressure on North Korea. But she said that "we hope there will be no need for a military option."

