A Tehran resident Hamed Ghassemi speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Iran nuclear deal, in central Tehran, Iran, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. "Iran has in no way violated the nuclear deal, and as far as we know it has always remained committed to its promises, but it has always been them
A Tehran resident Hamed Ghassemi speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Iran nuclear deal, in central Tehran, Iran, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. "Iran has in no way violated the nuclear deal, and as far as we know it has always remained committed to its promises, but it has always been them Americans) who have broken their promises and have had other options on the table," said Hamed Ghassemi.
A Tehran resident Hamed Ghassemi speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Iran nuclear deal, in central Tehran, Iran, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. "Iran has in no way violated the nuclear deal, and as far as we know it has always remained committed to its promises, but it has always been them Americans) who have broken their promises and have had other options on the table," said Hamed Ghassemi.

World

Trump's speech sparks a new war of words between US, Iran

Associated Press

October 14, 2017 7:41 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal has sparked a new war of words between the Islamic Republic and America.

Trump's speech on Friday has also fueled the growing mistrust of the United States and a sense of nationalism among Iranians.

The speech has served to unite Iranians across the political spectrum — from Trump's declining to call the Persian Gulf, the waterway through which a third of all oil traded by sea passes, by its name, to undercutting those trying to change Iran's clerically overseen government from within.

The speech is also likely to strengthen the hand of hard-liners within Iran, who long have insisted that America remains the same "Great Satan" denounced in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video