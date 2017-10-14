Joshua Boyle speaks to members of the media at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Boyle, his wife Caitlin Coleman, and their three children landed in Canada after they were kidnapped in Afghanistan while on a backpacking trip and held hostage for five years by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.
World

The Latest: Freed hostage says family getting medical exams

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:59 AM

TORONTO

The Latest on the U.S.-Canadian family rescued from captivity (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Former hostage Joshua Boyle says full medical exams are being arranged for him and his family on their first full day back in Canada after being rescued from their captors in Afghanistan.

Boyle emailed The Associated Press a new statement Saturday morning. He landed in Canada late Friday with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and three young children.

He wrote they have reached the first true "home" his children have ever known after spending most of Friday asking if each subsequent airport they passed through was their new house.

Boyle says their daughter had a cursory medical exam the previous night and full medical work-ups for each member of my family are being arranged right now.

Boyle earlier said at Toronto's airport that the Haqqani network in Afghanistan killed his infant daughter and raped his wife while they were held in captivity.

The couple was rescued Wednesday, five years after they were abducted by the Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had four children in captivity. The birth of the fourth child had not been publicly known before Boyle appeared before journalists at the Toronto airport.

