A man pass by a mural that in Spanish reads "Not vote, I beg you" in a street of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct 14, 2017. Venezuelans head to the ballot box Sunday in regional elections that could tilt a majority of the states’ 23 governorships back into opposition control for the first time in nearly two decades of socialist party rule. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
World

The Latest: Venezuela election chief downplays problems

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 2:33 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's gubernatorial elections (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council says there have been few reports of irregularities in Sunday's gubernatorial elections, despite several complaints by opposition leaders.

Pro-government council president Tibisay Lucena tells reporters that voting centers opened in record time and that problems with electricity and voting machines have been few and far between.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has presented a different picture.

He says 11,000 Venezuelans slated to cast ballots at one voting center in Miranda have been sent to a different site that does not have the capacity to handle such a large number.

Others are being relocated to sites that require voters to walk considerable distances, sometimes in unsafe areas.

The CNE relocated more than 200 voting centers, citing security concerns.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Nicolas Maduro says in a newly released video that Venezuelans should vote in Sunday's gubernatorial elections to show the nation has a "vigorous democracy."

Hundreds have been lined up at some voting centers in Miranda, a state surrounding the nation's capital. But other polling sites had very few people arriving to vote.

Polls indicate the opposition has a chance to gain the majority of governorships for the first time in nearly two decades of socialist government. But Maduro says they'll still be subordinate to a pro-government assembly that is re-writing the constitution.

Opposition leaders complain the government-friendly National Electoral Council moved more than 200 voting centers at the last minute, and say several polling sites in opposition-dominant areas opened late.

