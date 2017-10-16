A man looks at the remains of a burned coach after a wild fire in Pontevedra, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Authorities in Portugal and Spain say that nine people died over the weekend in hundreds of wildfires fanned by strong winds caused by a hurricane.
The Latest: Spain leader travels to region hit by wildfires

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:30 AM

MADRID

The Latest on wildfires in Portugal and Spain (all times local):

11 a.m.

Spain's prime minister says he's traveling to his native region of Galicia in the northwest where raging wildfires have killed at least three people and prompted the evacuation of thousands.

Mariano Rajoy tweeted: "I'm heading to Galicia. Solidarity of all Spain and prompt coordination to combat the fire and assist people."

In an earlier message, Rajoy had expressed condolences over the three fatalities, thanking workers and volunteers who are working to extinguish the fires.

Rajoy will be visiting an emergency coordination center in Vigo and supervising work in Pazo Bovan, one of the areas affected by the wildfires.

The fires grew over the weekend because of high temperatures and strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia in the Atlantic Ocean. Fires in neighboring Portugal have killed at least six people.

___

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in Portugal and Spain say that nine people died over the weekend in hundreds of wildfires fanned by strong winds caused by a hurricane.

Civil Protection authorities in Portugal said that six people died and at least 25 were injured, most of them firefighters, during blazes raging in central and northern areas of the country.

Officials in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia said that three people, two of whom were trapped in a car, were killed as a result of more than 130 blazes reported in different areas.

Authorities in Galicia said that the strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia and high temperatures fanned the fires, but investigators are also focusing on human causes. Light rainfall early Monday was expected to help extinguish the flames.

