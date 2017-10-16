World

German refugee authority checks Turkish snooping allegations

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:00 AM

BERLIN

Germany's Interior Ministry says it has told the country's refugee authority to look into allegations that agency staff may have tipped off Turkish media about opponents of Turkey's government seeking asylum in Germany.

Ministry spokeswoman Annegret Korff said Monday the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees is investigating the allegations.

The weekly Der Spiegel and broadcaster ARD reported Saturday that several Turkish asylum-seekers accuse employees at the German refugee authority of denouncing them. They say Turkish media reports saying they were in Germany and accusing them of being terrorists surfaced soon after hearings at the migration office or other agencies.

Germany has a large ethnic Turkish minority. Turkey has been angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to people it accuses of participating in last year's coup attempt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video