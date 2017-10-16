World

Kenya police killed 67 opposition supporters, say groups

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:06 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Two international human rights groups say Kenya's police attacked opposition supporters killing dozens and injuring scores following demonstrations by opposition supporters protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that as many as 67 people died across the country. Victims and witnesses told researchers in the capital that when protesters ran away, police pursued them, kicking down doors and chasing people down alleyways, shooting and beating some to death.

Researchers from the two groups interviewed 151 victims, witnesses, human rights activists, aid workers and police in Nairobi's low-income areas known to be opposition strongholds. Kenyatta's re-election was annulled by the Supreme Court on September 1 and a fresh election ordered which is scheduled for Oct 26.

