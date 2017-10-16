President: Lebanon 'can no longer cope' with Syrian refugees

FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian refugee hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon. Michel Aoun, Lebanon's president, said Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League, that his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organize their return. Aoun said the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions. Bilal Hussein AP Photo