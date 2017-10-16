World

Report: US delegation in Turkey over visa spat

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:57 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says a U.S. delegation is in Ankara for talks aimed at resolving a spat that resulted in the two countries suspending the issuance of travel visas to the other's citizens.

Anadolu Agency said a delegation led by U.S. State Department senior official Jonathan Cohen arrived in the Turkish capital Monday. Officials said the sides would also discuss developments in Syria and Iraq.

Strained ties between the two NATO allies deepened last week after Turkish authorities detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to U.S.-based cleric whom Turkey blames for last year's failed coup.

The U.S. halted most visa services for Turkish citizens at U.S. missions. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the U.S. for Americans.

