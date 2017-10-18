A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Anguished families gathered across Somalia's capital on Tuesday as funerals continued for the more than 300 people killed in one of the world's deadliest attacks in years, while others waited anxiously for any word of the scores of people still said to be missing.
World

The Latest: 2 arrested in connection with Somalia bombing

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 7:49 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Latest on deadliest attack in Somalia's history (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Officials in Somalia say two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300.

A Somali intelligence official investigating the attack tells The Associated Press that a well-known man who vouched for the truck and persuaded soldiers to allow it into Mogadishu is now in jail. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The official says the truck bomber had an accomplice driving a minivan packed with explosives that took another route but was stopped at a checkpoint near Mogadishu's airport.

A senior Somali police officer, Capt. Mohamed Hussein, says that driver is now being held in a local prison.

— Abdi Guled in Mogadishu.

___

2:15 p.m.

A senior Somali police official says at least three people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after security forces opened fire while trying to disperse protesters marching toward the site of Saturday's huge truck bombing in Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohammed Hussein says both Somali police and African Union soldiers were at the scene and opened fire.

Thousands of people are marching through Mogadishu in a show of unity and defiance after the bombing killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400. Scores remain missing.

___

1 p.m.

Pope Francis has deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400 others.

At the end of his Wednesday public audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis said "this terrorist act merits the strongest laments" especially since it struck an already suffering population.

He prayed for the dead and wounded in Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu. Francis also appealed for the "conversion of the violent ones" and encouraged work for peace.

___

12:45 p.m.

Somali police say African Union soldiers have fired at angry protesters marching toward the site of the country's deadliest attack.

Officer Ahmed Ali says the troops were responding after some protesters threw stones at them.

Thousands of people are marching through Mogadishu in a show of unity and defiance after Saturday's truck bombing killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400. Scores remain missing.

Somalia's government has blamed the attack on the al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets Mogadishu but has not commented.

___

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Somalia's capital in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack.

Wearing red headbands, the crowd of mostly young men and women is marching through Mogadishu amid tight security.

"May Allah punish those who massacred our people," said university student Mohamed Salad.

The crowd marched toward the site of Saturday's truck bombing, which killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400. Scores remain missing.

"You can kill us, but not our spirit and desire for peace," said high school teacher Zainab Muse.

Somalia's government has blamed the attack on the al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets Mogadishu but has not commented.

Mayor Thabit Abdi called for Wednesday's march, saying "we must liberate this city which is awash with graves."

