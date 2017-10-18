World

Fire rips through luxury Myanmar hotel, 1 body recovered

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 11:37 PM

YANGON, Myanmar

A fire has nearly destroyed a luxury teakwood hotel popular with foreigners in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon.

A body bag was carried out of the Kandawgyi Palace Hotel on Thursday morning and firefighters said the victim was male. It was unclear if others were killed or injured.

Photos and video posted online show the spectacular blaze racing through the traditional-style building early Thursday morning.

Smoke was still rising from the remains of the lakeside hotel hours after daybreak, and dozens of firefighters were at the site.

Firefighter Kyaw Kyaw said the blaze started about 3 a.m. and may have been set off by an electrical fault.

He said one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation.

The teak upper floors of the hotel were destroyed and the blaze also appeared to have swept through the cement ground and first floors.

