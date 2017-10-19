World

Taliban attack army camp in southern Afghanistan, killing 41

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:32 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say the Taliban have carried out two suicide car bombings at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province, setting of several hours of fighting and killing at least 41 soldiers.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, provided the toll from the attack, which began late Wednesday. An Afghan security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information, confirmed the toll.

The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since the U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a Taliban ambush in the northern Balkh province late Wednesday killed six police, according to Shir Jan Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

