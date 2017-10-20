World

Building collapse kills 8 in southern India

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:18 AM

NEW DELHI

Police say a building housing a state-run bus operator has collapsed in southern India, killing eight bus drivers and staff.

A police officer says those killed were sleeping in the building before starting their work shifts Friday morning in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu state.

District Administrator C. Suresh Kumar is inquiring into the cause of the building collapse.

The Hindu newspaper said the 65-year-old Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation building had developed cracks and needed repair.

Building collapses are common in India, and are largely caused by shoddy construction materials or lax oversight of regulations.

