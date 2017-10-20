World

Poland: Man sets self on fire, has note blaming ruling party

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:44 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Warsaw police are questioning witnesses and reviewing street surveillance videos after a man set himself on fire in the city's center.

Police spokesman Robert Koniuszy said Friday the 54-year-old man was in serious condition at a hospital. He says the man was from outside Warsaw.

Koniuszy says police are gathering evidence to determine his motives.

Polish news portal Wyborcza.pl reports that the man distributed leaflets protesting policies of the country's conservative government before he set himself on fire Thursday.

The portal says he listed the government's hostility to migrants and efforts to control the judicial system. It also says the man had a letter saying the ruling Law and Justice party would be responsible for his death.

RMF FM radio in Poland says he had been treated for depression.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video