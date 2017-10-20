World

Uganda police hold opposition leader over attempted murder

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:48 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

Ugandan police have detained the country's most prominent opposition leader over allegations of attempted murder.

Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Friday that four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is being held in the capital, Kampala, following violent clashes Wednesday between police and opposition supporters in a remote southwestern town.

Kasingye says Besigye will be produced in court to face charges of attempted murder, but he gives no details.

Political tensions are rising in the East African nation over efforts by government-backed lawmakers to extend the longtime president's time in office.

Police prevented hundreds of opposition supporters Wednesday from accessing a stadium in Rukungiri where Besigye was scheduled to speak, leading to violent clashes.

Kasingye confirmed one person was killed in the clashes, although Besigye's party said police shot dead two people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video