Police and firefighters' cars and trucks stand in front of the VIVO! shopping mall where a 27-year-old man attacked people with a knife killing one person and injuring several others in Stalowa Wola, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Rafal Baran AP Photo
World

Man attacks people at Polish shopping mall; 1 dead, 7 hurt

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 12:46 PM

WARSAW, Poland

A man attacked people with a knife Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said. Shoppers detained the attacker until police could arrive.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at the VIVO! mall in the town of Stalowa Wola, according to Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town's police. The alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town, he told The Associated Press.

His weapon was a knife, and a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital, Anna Klee, the regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, was quoted as saying by the PAP news agency.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told the PAP.

She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him over to police when they arrived.

Eight people in all were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, Wierszyna said.

National Police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka said the man "acted irrationally, could not explain the motives for his actions."

A breathalyzer test showed that he was sober and blood tests are being done to check whether he was under the influence of any other substances, Ciarka said.

