Italy's 2 richest regions seek more autonomy from Rome

Carlo Andrea Carnevale Ricci, president of a voting section, checks the electronic voting operation system at the Berchet School polling station, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. It is greater autonomy, not independence, that two of Italy's wealthiest regions are seeking in a pair of referendums Sunday, yet Catalonia's secessionist ambitions loom over the debate. The president of Lombardy, Roberto Maroni and Veneto, Luca Zaia, are campaigning on the economic benefits of loosening Rome's grip. Luca Bruno AP Photo