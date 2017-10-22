World

Bomb kills former Afghan warlord, bodyguard

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 3:02 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a bomb has killed a former warlord and his bodyguard, and wounded eight other people.

Khalil Aseir, spokesman for the chief of police in the northern Takhar province, says the blast early Sunday targeted Nazuk Mir, a militant commander during the struggle to drive out Soviet troops in the 1980s. The bomb went off at a restaurant where he was having breakfast.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

A wave of attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces, has killed more than 200 people over the past week.

