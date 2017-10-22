World

Paramilitary force kills 8 'terrorists' in Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 3:56 AM

KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistan's paramilitary force says it has killed eight alleged "terrorists" in an overnight shootout in Karachi.

A statement issued Sunday says that paramilitary Rangers along with counterterrorism police raided a house, triggering an hours-long shootout. It says five "terrorists" were killed inside the hideout while three others were wounded and later died on the way to a hospital.

The statement says a counterterrorism officer and two paramilitary troops were wounded.

It says two of the gunmen who were killed were identified as members of the Ansar al-Shariya militant group, and that weapons and explosives were seized from the hideout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video