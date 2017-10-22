Russian opposition leader Navalny leaves jail, goes to rally

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes a selfie at his office after been released from a jail in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Navalny was released from jail where he spent 20 days for "organising unsanctioned protests." Since he was sentenced, Ksenia Sobchak has declared her candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, a move that is likely to threaten Navalny's own position. Navalny Campaign via AP Evgeny Feldman