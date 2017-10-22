FILE - In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015 file photo, Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo pose for a photo after his swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's government is seeking clarification from the U.S. after Nurmantyo was denied entry to the country.
World

Indonesia seeks answers from US as top general denied entry

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 6:34 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's government is seeking clarification from the U.S. after the Indonesian military chief was denied entry to the country, an official said Sunday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said the Indonesian Embassy in Washington had sent a diplomatic note to the State Department.

Nasir said the U.S ambassador to Indonesia was not in the country and his deputy has been summoned to provide more information on Monday.

Military spokesman Wuryanto, who goes by one name, said military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo and his wife had planned to leave Indonesia on Saturday evening but were told by their airline shortly before departure that U.S. Customs would deny their entry.

Nurmantyo had been invited to attend a conference on extremist organizations in Washington by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Relations between the U.S and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, are generally friendly.

Indonesia's military has a checkered human rights record, but Nurmantyo himself has not been accused of rights abuses.

